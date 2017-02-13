Four hurt in crash in Highway 500 intersection

A A

Four people were hurt Monday evening in a traffic collision involving three vehicles on state Highway 500 in Vancouver.

The crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m. at the highway’s intersection with Northeast Stapleton Road, according to a memo from the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said that a gray 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Edith Barrett, 41, of Vancouver ran a red light as it traveled north on Stapleton Road, entering the intersection. The Mirage struck a green 2017 Subaru Outback that was headed west on Highway 500 and pushed the Outback into a south-facing black 2001 Ford Expedition that was stopped at the intersection, according to the memo.

The driver of the Outback, Steven Smeback, 65, of Vancouver, and the driver of the Expedition, Timothy Lyde, 45, of Portland, were injured in the crash, troopers said. So were Barrett and her passenger, a 15-year-old boy. All four were transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center; their conditions were not immediately available Monday night.

Barrett faces a negligent driving charge in the incident, the press memo said.