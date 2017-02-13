Girls basketball: Columbia River 41, Centralia 28

A A

Katie Kolbe scored 11 points and Columbia River shook off a slow start to save its season.

Columbia River did not score for the first six minutes of the game. Then it was all Chieftains in this consolation game in the Class 2A District 4 tournament.

Kate Kraft had 12 rebounds and eight assists to go with her six points. Ellie Furth scored all six of her points in the second half.

Columbia River scored the first eight points of what coach Carl Click described as an “outstanding” third quarter.

That put the Chieftains up by 14 and they cruised from there.

Columbia River (11-11) will take on Washougal in a loser-out game Wednesday.

COLUMBIA RIVER 41, CENTRALIA 28

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 6, Liz Canton 0, Kate Kraft 6, Lillian Franke 0, Erin Baker 3, Giovanna Rhoads 0, Katie Kolbe 11, Anna Klundt 2, Claire Pardue 7, Emma Fisk 6. Totals 18 (1) 4-9 41.

CENTRALIA — Petrino 4, Wilkerson 15, Alviar 3, Kaut 4, Corwin 2. Totals 11 (3) 3-8 28.

Col.River 5 14 13 9–41

Centralia 4 9 5 10–28