Girls basketball: W.F. West 70, Washougal 57

The Bearcats scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Washougal in the semifinals of the Class 2A District 4 girls basketball tournament.

Beyonce Bea led Washougal with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Washougal will fall into the consolation bracket and must win two in a row to advance to state.

Washougal will face Columbia River on Wednesday.

The game was tied going into the fourth quarter.

Mason Oberg added 17 points for the Panthers. Lindsey Thomas scored nine points.

W.F. WEST 70, WASHOUGAL 57

W.F. WEST — Vadala 0, Johnson 11, Lofgren 14, S. Haakenson 0, Pallas 0, Noble 0, Bennett 0, Brumfield 6, Lopez 0, Kiara Steen 28, Fast 0, Waring 0, M. Haakenson 0, McCallum 0, Strasser 11.

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 0, Mason Oberg 17, Beyonce Bea 24, Toryi Midland 4, Lindsey Thomas 9, Ashley Gibbons 0, Kiara Cross 3, Emilee Smart 0, Kaitlyn Reijonen 0, Tianna Barnett 0, McKinley Stotts 0, Paige Wilson 0.

W.F. West 18 9 13 30–70

Washougal 12 15 13 17–57