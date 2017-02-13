Girls basketball: Woodland 50, Tumwater 37

A A

Audrey Adams had a career night, helping Woodland keep its season alive.

Adams scored 18 points, which included seven free throws in the fourth quarter as the Beavers secured the victory in the consolation bracket of the Class 2A District 4 tournament.

Woodland will face Mark Morris on Wednesday in another elimination game.

Woodland led by 12 at the half against Tumwater but the lead was four late in the third quarter before Kelly Sweyer beat the quarter horn with a 3-pointer to give the Beavers an added cushion.

Adams also has six steals for Woodland. McKenna Flanagan had four steals.

WOODLAND 50, TUMWATER 37

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 18, McKenna Flanagan 4, Kaija Olson 0, Kayla Fredricks 4, Payten Foster 4, Kelly Sweyer 7, Dana Glovick 8, Kaily Christensen 2, Nicole Guthrie 3. Totals 14 (1) 21-31 50.

TUMWATER — Jelcick 6, Fields 4, Smith 2, Hare 10, Snyder 11, Cunningham 4. Totals 15 (4) 3-4 37.

Woodland 13 10 11 16–50

Tumwater 6 5 16 10–37