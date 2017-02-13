Head the woods to improve sleep

A A

In January, Ariana Huffington, who for years has described herself as a “sleep evangelist,” turned her evangelism on the soon-to-be-inaugurated President Donald Trump. Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, Huffington called Trump “the poster child of sleep deprivation” and argued that he “should be separated from his phone at night, get a full night’s sleep and stop tweeting in the middle of the night.”

Trump sleeps about two to four hours nightly, The Post reported in November. In that regard, the president has something in common with many Americans. We are so delinquent about getting consistent sleep, according to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that a third of the population snoozes for fewer than seven recommended hours of sleep.

Perhaps Huffington should become a camping advocate, too. As the weekend warrior knows, falling asleep may come a little easier when it happens beneath the stars. A new report from the University of Colorado, Boulder, backs up that woodsy wisdom with evidence taken from a small group of campers. A weekend trip was enough to make a difference in the rise and fall of the hormone melatonin, which regulates our biological clock. And a week spent outside in winter — thanks to the exposure to 9 hours of sunlight daily, rather than the artificial stuff — shifted sleep times earlier and reset the body’s circadian clock.

“Living in our modern environments can significantly delay our circadian timing and late circadian timing is associated with many health consequences,” said Kenneth P. Wright, a sleep researcher and author of the new study. “But as little as a weekend camping trip can reset it.”

Wright’s previous research suggested a week of summer camping was enough to shift sleepers to be more in sync with the rise and fall of the sun. “Lights have a powerful effect beyond vision,” Wright told Popular Mechanics in 2013, when the summer study was published. “When we go abating that internal biological time, there are consequences.”

In the first part of the 2017 follow-up study, Wright and his colleagues wanted to know if less time spent outdoors would have a similar effect. They compared nine campers, who spent two summer days and nights outdoors, against five people who stayed indoors for a weekend. They were exposed to a fourfold increase in natural light. Saliva swabs of the weekend campers revealed their melatonin levels rose 1.4 hours sooner each evening.

The effect was not quite as profound as spending a week outside, but it was still a significant change. “Weekend exposure to natural light was sufficient to achieve 69 percent of the shift in circadian timing we previously reported after a week’s exposure to natural light,” Wright said.