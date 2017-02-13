Library of Congress store removes misspelled Trump poster

WASHINGTON (AP) — A poster of President Donald Trump that included a misspelling in a quote has been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress.

The poster includes Trump’s quote, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” The phrase should be “too great.”

Twitter users quickly spotted the error over the weekend and the item was removed. An archived version of the listing is accessible through the Internet Archive website.

The Library of Congress didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s at least the third high-profile spelling error from the government of late. The Education Department misspelled the name of W.E.B. DuBois on Twitter Sunday and mistyped again when apologizing for the error.