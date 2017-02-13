Man arrested early Monday for assault in Hough

A A

Officers used a Taser to arrest a Vancouver man accused of pulling a knife at a Hough neighborhood bar.

Vancouver police officers were called to the Tip Top Tavern, 2100 Main St., just before 1 a.m. Monday for a reported disturbance with a weapon.

Arriving officers learned that a man, 55-year-old Paul Rice, had become angry with several patrons who were trying to put a dog inside a car, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

Rice became enraged and pulled a knife with a six-inch blade, threatening to harm the patrons, Kapp said. Police located Rice at the intersection of West 20th and Washington streets and made repeated efforts to detain him, Kapp said.

Rice repeatedly moved his hand toward the knife, but officers deployed a Taser and took Rice into custody, Kapp said.

Rice was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine.