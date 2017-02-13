Massage after drinking increases dehydration

A A

Don’t schedule that relaxing Saturday-morning massage the day after partying.

Why? Think of what happens right after you get a massage. Usually, the therapist will offer you water.

That’s because when you get a massage, you often feel dehydrated.

So coming to a massage hung over, when your body may already feel that way, isn’t your best bet.

“Massage moves fluids in the body,” said Dennis Frymire, a therapist at Massage Envy in Chicago. “If you are dehydrated, that is only going to heighten the feeling of dehydration after.”

In other words, you might feel even more hung over. So rethink that idea of the spa the morning after boozing. Also, when you plan a weekend away, if you’re making dinner reservations as well as spa reservations, put a lot of time in between.