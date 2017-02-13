Nominees for Week 8 winter sports athlete of the week

A A

Here are the nominees for The Columbian winter sports prep athlete of the week, sponsored by Athletes Corner, for the week period ending Feb. 11.

Athletes may win the honor once in during the regular season and cannot be nominated in consecutive weeks.

Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday, with results announced in Friday’s edition of The Columbian.

NOTE: To avoid vote manipulation, voting is restricted by IP address. That means people voting while connected to a public WIFI access may be unable vote. We suggest voting be done by private internet access or through your cellular provider.

ASHLYN DAUGHERTY, WOODLAND GIRLS WRESTLING: Daugherty improved to 21-2 on the season with 14 pins by winning the 100-pound division at the girls regional in Aberdeen.

ZACH REZNICK, UNION BOYS BASKETBALL: Reznick scored 23 points and 11 points as the Titans won two bi-district games to clinch a state berth.

JAMES ROGERS, BATTLE GROUND BOYS WRESTLING: Rogers captured the 4A regional title at 160 pounds by winning all four of his matches by pin.

JOZIE TANGEMAN GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tangeman scored 13 points and 17 points as the Falcons won two bi-district games to clinch a berth to state.

TOM UTAS, CAMAS BOYS SWIMMING: Utas won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in record times at the 4A district meet in Kelso.