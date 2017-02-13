Southwest Washington Citizens for Sanity meeting Tuesday morning

A A

A group calling itself Southwest Washington Citizens for Sanity will gather at U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at O.O. Howard House at 750 Anderson Street, Suite B, in Vancouver.

The group is partnering with Camas Progressives, and both groups formed in response to actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump. They plan to speak about the Affordable Care Act, the immigrant experience and raising a special needs child in a public school.

“We want to see our congresswoman representing us so we are making sure that she hears our concerns,” organizer Sarah Blanchette said.