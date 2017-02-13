Spree of burglaries hits Camas’ downtown

A A

Thieves struck several businesses around downtown Camas early Monday morning, according to the Camas Police Department, smashing windows to force their way inside.

The Camas police said the culprits took cash, electronics and food from the businesses.

Struck businesses included Artkana, Cake Happy, Dance Evolution, Wild Hair, Happy Island Restaurant and Attic Gallery. Thieves also broke into Journey Community Church and Straub’s Funeral Home, although the latter might have been only an attempted break-in, the police said.

The department said officers are pursuing several leads, and asked anyone with helpful information about the burglaries to call the department at 360-834-4151.