Trail Blazers lose to Hawks 109-104 in overtime

PORTLAND — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Dennis Schroder added 22 and the Atlanta Hawks scored the final 12 points of overtime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-104 on Monday night.

Dwight Howard added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks, who won their fifth straight against the Blazers. Paul Millsap made the tying basket as time expired in regulation.

CJ McCollum had 26 points for the Blazers, who traded starting center Mason Plumlee to Denver a day earlier. Damian Lillard added 21.

Lillard’s 3-pointer and McCollum’s floater gave Portland a 104-97 lead in overtime. Atlanta made free throws to stay close and Schroder’s layup pulled the Hawks to 104-103. Kent Bazemore’s layup gave Atlanta the lead with 40.3 seconds left.

Portland got the ball with 12 seconds left, but Lillard appeared to slip on a drive to the basket. Millsap and Taurean Prince made free throws for the final margin.

Hardaway, who was averaging 22.0 points in Atlanta’s last five games, hit a 3-pointer with 1:40 left in regulation that closed Atlanta within 95-94. Maurice Harkless’ tip after Ed Davis missed a pair of free throws kept Portland in front 97-94 with 34.6 seconds left.

After Howard missed the second of a pair of free throws, Atlanta got the ball with 2.2 seconds left and Millsap made the layup to send the game into overtime.

Atlanta was coming off a 108-107 loss at Sacramento on Friday night, squandering a 22-point, second-half lead. Portland fell 120-111 at home to the Boston Celtics last Thursday.

The game came just a day after Portland sent center Mason Plumlee to Denver in exchange for center Nurkic. Plumlee averaged 11.1 points and four assists as a starter this season for Portland.

Nurkic, who was on the bench in street clothes, was not available for the game against the Hawks. The Blazers started Meyers Leonard at center.

Pat Connaughton’s 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run to end the first quarter with the Blazers up 28-21. Al-Farouq Aminu’s 3 stretched the lead to 34-21.

The Hawks pulled within 39-34 on Schroder’s running layup. But the Blazers led 48-42 at the break.

The teams traded the lead into the fourth. After Portland forward Noah Vonleh fouled out with 8:13 left in the game, Harkless gave the Blazers an 84-79 lead with a 3-pointer.

Aminu finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers.

TIP INS

Hawks: The Hawks continued to play without Thabo Sefolosha (left groin injury) and Tiago Splitter (right calf strain). Sefolosha missed his eighth game with the injury, but coach Mike Budenholzer suggested he may play Wednesday against the Clippers.

Trail Blazers: Portland recalled forward Jake Layman and guard Tim Quarterman from the Windy City Bulls of the NBA D-League on Monday. Layman averaged 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over eight games with the Bulls, while Quarterman averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists in nine games over two stints with the team.

UP NEXT

The Blazers could have Nurkic available for Wednesday night’s game at Utah.