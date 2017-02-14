Boys basketball: Columbia River 49, W.F. West 46

A A

Jacob Hjort scored 20 points and Spencer Long added 15 as the Chieftain held on to beat W.F. West in a loser-out game in the 2A district tournament.

Columbia River (14-9) will face R.A. Long in another loser-out game game on Thursday at Mark Morris. The Chieftains and Lumberjacks split their two 2A GSHL meetings this season.

River used solid defense and good shot selection to take a 32-15 lead into halftime before the Bearcats rallied to make a game of it.

“It’s the same story all season for us,” River coach David Long. “We’ve lost the third quarter in every game this season when we had the lead at halftime. … We had a few more turnovers in the second half, and they played better. And we knew they’d play better.”

Spencer Black added 11 points for River.

COLUMBIA RIVER 49, W.F. WEST 46

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 0, Jacob Hjort 20, Evan Dirksen 0, Nathan Hockhalter 2, Spencer Long 15, Jack Armstrong 1, Spencer Black 11. Totals 16 (7) 10-17 49.

WF WEST — Yarter 0, Forgione 0, Dobyns 4, Thornburg 0, C. Bull 2, Hawkins 6, Speck 0, B. White 14, C. White 6, Cooper 14. Totals 18 (4) 6-7 46.

River 12 20 7 10–49

WF West 6 9 15 16–46