Death notices

Campbell, Carole J., 75, Vancouver, died Feb. 12, 2017. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.
Hiatt, Mary Ann, 88, Vancouver, died Feb. 9, 2017. Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 360-693-3633.
Jones, Marc S., 55, Vancouver, died Feb. 11, 2017. Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, 360-694-2537.
Kysar, Bertha, 91, Battle Ground, died Feb. 11, 2017. Layne’s Funeral Home, 360-687-3143.
Linson, Ernest J., 86, Vancouver, died Feb. 12, 2017. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.
Miller, Mortimer Michael, 87, Vancouver, died Feb. 11, 2017. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.
Weiher, Clifford L., 84, Yacolt, died Feb. 7, 2017. Layne’s Funeral Home, 360-687-3143.
West, Betty J., 89, Battle Ground, died Feb. 9, 2017. Layne’s Funeral Home, 360-687-3143.
Williams, Myrtle A., 89, Vancouver, died Feb. 10, 2017. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel, 360-892-6060.