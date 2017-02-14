Girls basketball: King’s Way Christian 49, Tenino 45, OT

A A

Mackenzie Ellertson and Hannah Moats combined to score all but two of their team’s points as the Knights stayed alive in the 1A District 4 tournament.

Moats had a three-point play to put King’s Way ahead 44-41 with 2:50 left in overtime. Then Ellertson made four free throws down the stretch to secure victory in the loser-out game at Montesano.

Ellertson finished with 27 points while fellow sophomore Moats scored a career-high 20.

After trailing most of the game, King’s Way took its first lead with 2:05 remaining on Bethany Hutchin’s only basket.

Tenino sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation.

After its first district tournament win as a 1A school, King’s Way advances to another loser-out game Thursday. The Knights will face Hoquiam or Montesano at Centralia High. The winner of that game will play a winner-to-state, loser-out game Saturday.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 49, TENINO 45, OT

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Gracie Brown 0, Bethany Hutchin 2, Hannah Moats 20, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 0, Gigi Conway 0, Hannah Nichols 0, MacKenzie Ellertson 27, Zoe Feldman 0, Kaisha Stokes 0. Totals NA.

TENINO — Kershaw 2, Bailon 3, Duncan 10, Letts 11, Wachter 4, Homann 13. Totals NA.

King’s Way 7 10 9 15 8–49

Tenino 12 8 8 13 4–45