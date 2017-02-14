Girls basketball: Mountain View 47, Bonney Lake 41

A A

The Thunder used a fourth-quarter burst and clutch free-throw shooting to stay alive in the 3A bi-district tournament.

With the game tied after three quarters, Katie Hurst, Olivia Hood and Arielle Pinzone led a rally that saw Mountain View open a 13-point lead.

The teams combined to shoot 65 free throws in the loser-out game at North Thurston High in Lacey. The Thunder were 19 of 37.

Hurst finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, Eva Winsheimer added 12 and Hood scored 10.

Mountain View led 17-5 after the first quarter, but was held to 10 points over the next two quarters combined.

Mountain View faces Wilson of Tacoma in another loser-out game Thursday at Timberline High in Lacey.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 47, BONNEY LAKE 41

BONNEY LAKE — Stephenson 3, T. Schelin 6, Hone 6, Mitchell 10, Jensen 2, McQueen 12, Grob 2. Totals 10 (3) 18-28 41.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 12, Emily VanNess 1, Dejah Wilson 0, Katie Hurst 13, Mollie Doyle 4, Arielle Pinzone 5, Gillian Murphy 2, Olivia Hood 10, Annalei Santos 0. Totals 14 (0) 19-37 47.

Bonney Lake 5 8 14 14–41

Mountain View 17 4 6 20–47