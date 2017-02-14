Girls basketball: Rogers-Puyallup 43, Skyview 34

A A

The Storm went cold in the third quarter and saw their season end in a loser-out game in the 4A bi-district tournament.

“Defensively, I thought we played very, very well,” Skyview coach Jennifer Buscher said. “Offensively, we just had a hard time finding the basket.”

Rogers led 17-15 at halftime, but opened a 34-22 advantage after three quarters.

“Sydney Friauf did an outstanding defensive effort against their Division I post who signed with Pepperdine,” Buscher said of Rogers’ Jessi Westering. “Sydney held her to nine points, which was one of the key point tonight. Unfortunately, we didn’t do the other points.”

Riley Friauf led Skyview with 12 points. Sydney Friauf and Hanna Van Nortwick added 10 each.

ROGERS-PUYALLUP 43, SKYVIEW 34

SKYVIEW — Riley Friauf 12, Sydney Friauf 10, Hanna Van Nortwick 10, Remington Riley 2, Antohy 0, Halie Renne 0, Nicole Christensen 0, Mariah Campbell 0. Totals 10 (1) 13-19 43.

ROGERS-PUYALLUP — Barrett 12, Hamel 6, Barnett, Coltom 10, Whaley, Campbell 2, Stallcop, Glasoe, Egan, Westering 9, Wicker 4, Catey. Totals 17 (2) 4-8 34.

Skyview 6 9 7 12–34

Rogers 5 12 17 9–43