Girls basketball: Seton Catholic 48, Stevenson 36

Jasmine Morgan scored 14 points and Nami Nsubuga added 13 points and nine rebounds as Seton Catholic won a loser-out game in the 1A district tournament.

The Cougars (14-4) will play Elma in another loser-out game Thursday in Centralia.

Emily Martin added eight rebounds for Seton, which took control with a 17-6 advangtage in the second quarter.

SETON CATHOLIC 48, STEVENSON 36

SETON CATHOLIC — Haley Vick 1, Megan McDaid-O’Neill 2, Kaley Beckwith 2, Jasmine Morgan 14, Cheyenne Badger 1, Tiana Scruggs 9, Amy Fraizer 2, Emily Martin 2, Josie Partridge 2, Kaylin McGovern 0, Nami Nsubuga 13, Katherine Zdunich 0, Jerrica Pachl 0. Totals 15 (3) 15-26 48.

STEVENSON — Jaida Emerson 2, Kaitlyn Rathgeber 7, Adriana Campbell 5, Ashley Brannan 0, Kennedy O’Mahoney 11, Zoey Zapfe 0, Peighton Campbell 4, Amya St. Martin 5, Rachel Zolp 2, Jenieveve Monzon 0, Laura Hobbs 0, Hayleigh Nicklaus 0. Totals 13 (2) 8-19 36.

Seton 6 17 12 13–48

Stevenson 7 6 12 11–36