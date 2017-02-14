‘Looking like a victory’ for Battle Ground levy

A A

Voters in the Battle Ground school district appeared on the brink of passing a four-year, $136.54 million replacement levy in Tuesday’s special election.

Initial returns showed the levy passing with 51.28 percent support — a slim difference of 346 votes.

That was good news to Mark Ross, currently the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Ross, who will replace Mark Hottowe as district superintendent next year, said it’s “looking like a victory” for the north Clark County district.

“It always feels good to be on the yes side,” he said.

Voters last fall rejected another school funding measure in the district: an $80 million bond that would have replaced several schools. It appears, however, that a majority of Battle Ground voters support school funding measures; 55.43 percent of Battle Ground voters supported last year’s bond, but bonds require a 60 percent supermajority to pass. Levies need only a simple majority.

Assuming Tuesday’s levy passes, the district will see $31.7 million in 2018, $33.3 million in 2019, $34.9 in 2020 and $36.7 in 2021. The largest portion of that, about $29.8 million each year, goes toward staff, educational programs and transportation. District officials say those services — including the hiring of additional teachers, school psychologists and nurses — are crucial for the success of students.

The district also will receive about $26.8 million over four years in levy equalization funds from the state, making up for Battle Ground’s status as an industry-poor area that relies primarily on homeowners rather than large businesses for property tax revenue.

Levy and levy equalization funds make up 23 percent of the district’s general fund budget, which is $155.7 million this school year.

“It allows us to provide these services and support for our kids that we think are important for their success,” Ross said.

The district estimates the levy will cost voters $3.66 per $1,000 in assessed property value each of the four years, meaning a house valued at $250,000 would be assessed a $915 tax. That’s the same levy rate as homeowners paid this year.

Districts cannot set the levy rate. Rather, they are calculated by the Clark County Assessor’s Office based on how much money the district requests and the assessed property values.