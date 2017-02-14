Millennial employees subject of two-hour talk

A A

VANCOUVER — A free Feb. 24 public event at Clark College will focus on how workplaces have changed, and will continue to, with a new generation of workers.

“Millennials in the Workforce” will be a two-hour event where Scott Sadler discusses the ways companies can get the most out of their young employees. Millennials comprise 27 percent of workers, according to the press release.

“Today’s young graduates enter their working life with expectations and conceptual ideas that are very different than their predecessors,” reads the event announcement from the school.

“The millennial generation can utilize technological savvy and teamwork skills to bring tremendous value to any organization, if employers know how to harness their energy and talent,” it said.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Gaiser Student Center at Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way. For more information, contact Nichola Farron at nfarron@clark.edu or Francois Wevers at fwevers@clark.edu.