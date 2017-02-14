No injuries, but traffic mess, after car hits school bus near Skyview High School

A A

A driver wedged a sedan under an unloaded school bus near Skyview High School not long before classes ended Tuesday, gnarling traffic but resulting in no significant injuries.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were called to Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 139th Street and found a white Toyota Camry wedged under a school bus. No children were on board, Vancouver Public Schools spokeswoman Patt Nuzzo said.

According to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian, no one was badly hurt, but the crash created a mess for traffic trying to get around or off campus as school was getting out.

Nuzzo said the bus had just dropped off students who were returning from a field trip.