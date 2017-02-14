Northeast digs out from storm; Maine town gets 30 inches of snow

A A

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Northeast dug out Tuesday from the latest blast of winter weather that buried some locations under more than 3 feet of snow in Maine. Another storm following on its heels threatened to bring more misery.

Some schools remained closed a second day as workers struggled to clear away snow on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the Maine town of Cary has recorded 30 inches of snow during the past 24 hours. It’s one of several towns in the state that will remember the latest winter storm mostly for the massive amounts of snow they received.

Cary is near the Canadian border and has registered the most snow in Maine from the storm. But there were several towns not far behind, including Dexter, which got 28 inches, and Island Falls, which logged 25 inches.

In New Hampshire, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center issued an extreme avalanche danger warning on two trails after more than 16 inches of snow has fallen on the highest peak in the Northeast.

The storm caused at least one weather-related death, in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

A coroner said high winds took down a tree branch that crashed through a driver’s windshield and led to his death. Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said Shannon Lee Martin, 22, of Loysville died early Monday after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital outside Harrisburg.

Hall said Martin was driving near Mechanicsburg late Sunday night when the branch fell. It struck him in the chest, breaking his ribs and lacerating his heart.

In Coventry, R.I., police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man. They say the driver was possibly operating a snowplow on a snow-covered road.