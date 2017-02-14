Pick for Medicare post faces questions

A A

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid advised Vice President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana’s governor, a post she maintained amid a web of business arrangements — including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties.

A review by The Associated Press found Seema Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm made millions through consulting agreements with at least nine states while also working under contract for Hewlett-Packard. The company holds a financial stake in the health care policies Verma’s consulting work helped shape in Indiana and elsewhere.

Her firm, SVC Inc., collected more than $6.6 million in consulting fees from the state of Indiana since 2011, records show. At the same time, records indicate she also received more than $1 million through a contract with Hewlett, the nation’s largest operator of state Medicaid claims processing systems.

Last year, her firm collected an additional $316,000 for work done for the state of Kentucky as a subcontractor for HP Enterprises, according to documents obtained by AP through public records requests.

In financial disclosures posted this week, Verma reported she has an agreement to sell SVC Inc. to Health Management Associates of Lansing, Mich., within 90 days of her confirmation. A spokesman for SVC did not immediately respond to an emailed list of questions from The AP. A spokesman for Pence also did not respond to a request for comment.

Verma faces a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday. Democrats are aware of many of her consulting arrangements, and have broader concerns about her philosophy about government entitlement programs, lack of background in Medicare and inexperience leading a large organization.

As a trusted adviser to Pence, she had an office in the state government center and took on duties usually reserved for state administrators.