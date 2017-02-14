Port of Vancouver approves new CEO’s compensation package

A A

Julianna Marler’s role as CEO of the Port of Vancouver was cemented Tuesday when the board of commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the terms of her employment.

Marler is the first female CEO in the port’s 105-year history.

As compensation for leading the port, Marler will receive a $202,801 annual salary, a $500 monthly car allowance, a deferred compensation totaling 15 percent of her salary for a four-year term and a severance agreement valued at six months’ salary.

“I look forward to working with our commissioners to ensure the port continues to be an economic engine and a good partner in building a strong and vibrant community,” Marler said in a news release.

Commissioners Eric LaBrant and Brian Wolfe voted in favor of the package. Commissioner Jerry Oliver voted no.

Oliver spoke highly of Marler’s credentials and leadership abilities but didn’t want the severance agreement to be included.

“I’m troubled when public executive employees have rich agreements that may not in any way reflect what staff would have. It seems immanently unfair to me,” he said.

Marler’s predecessor as CEO, Todd Coleman, received an annual salary of $212,000. His deferred compensation was 10 percent of his salary over four years.

Coleman didn’t have a termination agreement.

As CEO, Marler wants to complete the port’s $275 million West Vancouver Freight Access project early next year. Among other goals are finishing the 125,000-square-foot Centennial Industrial Building and leasing it out this summer, and progressing Terminal 1 along the Columbia River in downtown Vancouver toward redevelopment.

Marler served as interim CEO after Coleman left the port in May. While interim CEO, she also worked as top finance official.

She has been with the port since 2008.