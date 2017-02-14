Six-unit apartment proposed in Maplewood

A A

VANCOUVER — A single-family residence at 4000 E. 18th St., in the Maplewood neighborhood, is proposed to be knocked down to make way for six apartments, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

There would be four one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. The filings say they would be in two attached buildings that combine for 4,220 square feet. Nine new parking spaces would be put in.

The units would join 12 other buildings with 24 duplex units on the same property. Angelo Property Co., of Vancouver, is listed as the property owner.

Jan Klimas of Vancouver architect firm Wilson Architects said the building there had fallen into disrepair so the owners opted for a full rebuild.

Developers are to meet with city planners March 2. For more information, contact Andrew Reule at 360-487-7891 or andrew.reule@cityofvancouver.us.