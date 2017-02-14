Vancouver man arrested in Oregon burglary

A A

Oregon deputies arrested Friday two people, including a Vancouver man, as they tried to leave the scene of a burglary in Oregon.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested the couple for breaking into and burglarizing a house in Aloha, Ore. Deputies were called to the house that afternoon, after the homeowner reported a man had forced entry into her home and stole some valuables, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man and woman in the car were stopped as they tried to leave the house’s driveway.

The deputies arrested Nelson W. Pettis Jr., 41, of Vancouver, and Katherine L. Hauser, 35, of Newberg. Pettis was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Hauser faces charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and first-degree theft by receiving stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found that Hauser approached the house and knocked on the door. When the no one answered, Pettis got out of the car, forced open the front door, then entered the home to steal valuables.

Inside the car, deputies found more than a hundred other pieces of jewelry, all they think might have been stolen in other burglaries. The sheriff’s office asked anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact Detective Tony Bass at 503-846-6093.