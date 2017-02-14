Vehicle associated with Camas crime spree involved in pursuit

A A

A vehicle associated with a Camas crime spree was involved in a police pursuit late Monday night in Oregon.

Deputies with the Washington County, Ore. Sheriff’s Office spotted a 2002 Nissan Altima driving at a high rate of speed in Beaverton just before 11 p.m. Monday, Detective Robert Rookhuyzen said.

The deputy put on emergency lights and tried to stop the Nissan but the driver did not pull over and a pursuit ensued, Rookhuyzen said.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle, but about 15 minutes later found it abandoned in a neighborhood with its front end in a ditch, Rookhuyzen said.

Deputies searched the area with police dogs but did not find the driver.

The vehicle was learned to have been reported stolen in Vancouver on Feb. 6 and tied to a recent crime spree in Camas, Rookhuyzen said.

Inside the car, deputies found a cash register from the Liberty Theater and paperwork linked to Camas, Rookhuyzen.

When deputies called officers at the Camas Police Department, they learned that cash, electronics and food were taken from several downtown businesses early Monday morning.