Clark men beaten at buzzer 77-74

A A

Chemeketa’s Austin Evans drained a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to down the Clark Penguins, 77-74, in Wednesday’s Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men’s basketball game at the O’Connell Sports Center.

Ozzie George had a steal and dunk on the prior possession that tied the game at 74-all with 29.1 seconds left to cap a 6-0 scoring run by Clark.

The loss drops Clark to 13-9 overall.

Skyview graduate Jordan Berni led the Penguins with 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Connor Burkhart had nine and four players — Ty Cleland, Jack Nadelhoffer, Michael Hill and George — had eight points apiece.

WOMEN: Chemeketa 55, Clark 52 — The Penguins rallied to get within two points with 32.5 seconds remaining after trailing by 13 in the fourth, and Emily Peters’ potential pair of game-winning 3-point attempts in the final possession were no good, dropping Clark to 7-16 overall.

Clark shot 5 of 25 from 3-point range.

Kendyl Cone led Clark with 13 points and Union High graduate Abby Forsyth added 10.