Eight local wrestlers predicted to win Mat Classic titles

The Mat Classic state wrestling championships is always a busy event for Clark County athletes.

This year, Mat Classic could also be a title-winning event for local wrestlers.

According to Washington Wrestling Report, eight locals are favored to win state titles this weekend at the Tacoma Dome.

To put that into perspective, Clark County had two state champions each of the past two years.

In 2015, three won titles. The year before that, there were none.

Clark County has long produced wrestlers who are among the state’s best. Each year, there are a handful in the running for a championship.

But 2017 could be a bumper year.

Washington Wrestling Report, whose rankings are viewed as the official state rankings, predicts eight athletes from five local schools will win titles.

Three are ranked not only as the best in their classification, but in the entire state.

Union’s Ethan Rotondo is ranked as the state’s best 120-pound wrestler. The Boise State-bound senior won the Class 4A 106-pound state title last year.

Union’s Tommy Strassenberg is tabbed as the state’s best 152-pounder. The senior has placed in the top five for three straight years.

Battle Ground sophomore James “Jake” Rogers is the state’s top 160-pounder. A runner-up last year at 145 pounds, Rogers pinned all four opponents at last weekend’s regional meet in Richland.

Three other boys are ranked No. 1 among 4A wrestlers — Union’s J.J. Talavera at 145 pounds, Skyview’s Jackson McKinney at 182 pounds and Camas’ Dylan Ingram at 220 pounds.

Two girls are ranked top of their weight class. Battle Ground senior Sierra Joner, a three-time top-eight placer, is favored to win at 120 pounds. Washougal senior Abby Lees, a state champ in 2015 and three-time finalist, is favored at 235 pounds.

In addition to eight title favorites, four more are ranked No. 2 in their classification. They are Rylan Thompson of Camas (132), Danny Snediker of Union (145), Lacey Dunlop of Camas (115) and Washougal’s Morgan Ratcliff (145).

Union is predicted to finish third in the 4A team race behind Tahoma and Curtis. Washougal is predicted to be fourth in the girls team race.

First-round matches begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tacoma Dome.

The schedule for Saturday is different than in past years, when the evening session included only championship matches. This year, championship matches will occur throughout the day with third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches in between.

For live updates from Tacoma, follow Columbian Sports Editor Micah Rice on Twitter @col_mrice.