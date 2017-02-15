Fire District 6 training for disaster response

A A

Clark County — Clark County Fire District 6 is offering a seven-week Community Emergency Response Team training beginning Feb. 23 at its station at 8800 N.E. Hazel Dell Ave.

CERT volunteers help to provide immediate assistance to victims of local disasters until professional services can take over. The training will be held Thursday evenings, Feb. 23 through March 23 and Saturday mornings, March 11 and 25.

Detailed information on times and locations can be found at the website www.ccfd6.org.

Topics of the training include basic disaster preparedness, fire suppression, disaster medical operations, light urban search and rescue, among others. The cost is $30.

Participants must be Clark County residents, and the minimum age is 18 without an accompanying adult and 16 with an adult. In order to receive a certificate of completion, participants must attend all the classes.

Applications are available at www.ccfd6.org, in person at 8800 N.E. Hazel Dell Ave., or by calling 360-576-1195. Deadline is Friday.