Girls basketball: Camas 49, Auburn Riverside 45

The Camas girls basketball team will play for a tournament title on Saturday.

And a little revenge too.

After winning a close semifinal game in the bi-district tournament Wednesday at Puyallup, Camas (16-6) will face Bellarmine Prep for the championship Saturday.

Bellarmine (21-1) beat Camas 50-45 on Dec. 30. Since then, the Papermakers have won 13 consecutive games.

There were 14 lead changes in Wednesday’s game. With 50 seconds left, Courtney Clemmer’s lay-in put Camas up 47-45 after Emma Jones found her on a backdoor cut.

Auburn Riverside (19-6) missed on its next possession. Haley Hanson made two free throws with 10 seconds left to clinch the win.

Camas was 10 for 10 from the free throw line.

Hanson finished with 13 points. Clemmer had 12 points and seven rebounds. Emma Jones had seven points and six assists.

Both teams had already clinched state tournament berths.

CAMAS 49, AUBURN RIVERSIDE 45

CAMAS — Meghan Finley 3, Jillian Webb 0, Teague Schroeder 8, Haley Hanson 13, Maggie Wells 2, Emma Jones 7, Madison Freemon 4, Courtney Clemmer 12. Totals 16 (7) 10-10 49.

AUBURN RIVERSIDE — Denton 11, Galarza 6, Williams 12, Dye 3, Turner 13. Totals 16 (6) 7-9 45.

Camas 12 9 11 17–49

A. Riverside 10 13 6 16–45