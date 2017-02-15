Girls basketball: Washougal 55, Columbia River 29

A A

Beyonce Bea and Toryi Midland both had double-doubles as the Panthers advanced to the third-place game in the 2A district tournament.

Washougal will play Mark Morris for the third time this season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Woodland for the final district berth to state.

“We get to play Mark Morris again,” Washougal coach Brian Oberg said. “We are both top-12 state contenders, and one of us will have to go home.”

Bea finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Midland added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“We needed other girls to step up tonight,” Oberg said. “River’s defense was set up to stop Bea and Mason (Oberg), and that left the high post and the wings open. Toryi hit some shots, and the other girls hit shots from the wing.”

WASHOUGAL 55, COLUMBIA RIVER 29

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 2, Liz Canton 2, Kate Kraft 4, Frank 0, Erin Baker 6, Rhodes 0, Katie Kolbe 6, Anna Klundt 0, Jordan Ryan, Claire Pardue 2, Emma Fisk 7. Totals 12 (0) 5-14 29.

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 6, Mason Oberg 8, Beyonce Bea 15, Toryi Midland 11, Lindsey Thomas 6, Ashley Gibbons 5, Alexis Maniscalco 0, Cross 2, Emilee Smart 0, Kaitlyn Reijonen 0, Tianna Barnett 0, Graham 2, McKinley Stotts 0, Paige Wilson 0. Totals 23 (3) 6-10 45.

C. River 3 9 9 8–29

Washougal 16 11 12 16–55