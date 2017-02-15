Gresham homicide suspect arrested in Vancouver

A A

A Portland man hiding out in a Vancouver house was arrested Tuesday for suspicion of murder in a Gresham shooting death last fall.

Demarco “Buddy” Streeter, 30, was arrested for an outstanding Oregon warrant for murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, according to the Gresham, Ore. Police Department.

Gresham detectives began investigating a shooting that occurred on Nov. 23, in which Harry Deonte Brogdon Jr. died, police said.

Following up on information and tips, members of the US Marshals Service task force identified a residence in the 2400 block of East 29th Street where they believed Streeter was hiding, Gresham police said.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Tuesday and took Streeter into custody without incident. A search of the residence also turned up evidence related to the homicide, police said.

Marshals were assisted by Vancouver police officers and members of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team.

Streeter was booked into the Clark County Jail on the warrants and was scheduled to appear in Clark County Superior Court Wednesday morning.