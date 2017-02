High School State Championships: Athletes to watch

A A

Wrestling

Where: Tacoma Dome.

Schedule: Friday, 10 a.m. first session; 3:30 p.m. second session; Saturay, 10 a.m., third session; 2 p.m., all placing matches, including championship.

Regional champions: In 4A, Union’s Ethan Rotondo (120), JJ Talavera (145) and Tommy Strassenberg (152) Camas’ Rylan Thompson (132) and Dylan Ingram (220), Battle Ground’s James Rogers (160), Skyview’s Jackson McKinney (182) and Kevin Kruse (285); At 3A, Evergreen’s Dylan Goodpaster (170) and Prairie’s Bryan Person (220); At 2A, Ridgefield’s Wyatt Gaspar (132),, Washougal’s Tanner Lees (145), and Hockinson’s Colton Wheeler (170); At 1A, Stevenson’s Cody Miller (132) and Jesse Hoffberger (160), La Center’s Jeffrey Mayolo (152), and King’s Way Christian’s Mike Garrison (195); In girls, Woodland’s Ashlyn Daugherty ( 100), Skyviews Hikaru Abe (105), Camas’ Lacy Dunlop (115), Battle Ground’s Sierra Joner (120), Hudson’s Bay’s Allison Blaine (130), Union’s Marissa Montano (135), and Washougl’s Morgan Ratcliff (145) and Abby Lees (235).

Boys swimming

Where: King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way.

Schedule: Friday, 9:45 a.m., 4A prelims; 2 p.m., 2A prelims; 6:30 p.m., 3A prelims; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. 4A finals; 2:15 p.m., 2A finals; 7 p.m., 3A finals.

Top 8 seeds: In 4A, Mark Kim, Camas (200 free/500 free); Eric Wu, Camas (200 IM/100 breast); Tom Utas, Camas (50 free/100 free); Maksim Dolbinin, Heritage (50 free/100 free); Jaden Kim, Camas (100 fly); Andrew Chang, Union (100 fly); Jeff Fadlovich, Camas (100 back); Finn McClone, Camas (100 back); Val Tikhomirov, Union (100 breast). In 2A, Josh Bottelberghe, Columbia River (200 free/100 breast); Isaiah Ross, Washougal (200 free/500 free); Rob Mead, Columbia River (100 free/100 back); Sam Walker, Columbia River (500 free).

Gymnastics

Where: Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall.

Schedule: Thursday, 11 a.m. 3A/2A/1A individual rotations; 3:15 p.m., 3A/2A/1A team rotations; Friday, 11 a.m. 3A/2A/1A individual finals; 1 p.m. 4A individual rotations; 5:15 p.m., 4A team rotations; Saturday; 11 a.m., 4A individual finals.

District champions: In 4A, Alexa Dietz, Camas (all-around, vault, floor), Jacqueline Purwins, Camas (bars), Madison Martin, Camas (beam); In 3A/2A/1A, Sarah Ellis, Columbia River (all-around, bars, beam), Nina Evans, Mountain View (vault), Megan Beatty, Hudson’s Bay (floor).