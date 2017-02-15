Kindergarten sign-ups planned for April 17-28

A A

La Center — Registration for kindergarten at La Center Elementary School will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17-28 at the school, 700 E. Fourth St., La Center.

Children must turn 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 to enter kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents and guardians are asked to bring their child’s immunization record and a copy of their legal birth certificate to the school for registration.

The school will host Kindy Cub Nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 9, April 11 and May 11 in its cafeteria. Students and parents will have dinner and work on activities to prepare students for school. Anyone interested is asked to sign up by calling the school’s office, 360-263-2134. Families are encouraged to attend all three events.