Letter: Death with dignity is basic right

Supreme Court nominee Neil Corsuch wrote a book in 2006 titled “The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia.” He refers to this practice as “consensual homicide,” focusing on Oregon and Washington.

The people of Oregon and Washington voted “Death with Dignity” into law. It was the will of many, not one individual writing a book.

“Death with Dignity” is a personal choice. A person with six months or less to live can request the doctor to prescribe “end of life medication.” To the end of life, the patient retains the right and personal choice to use, or not use, this medication.

There is palliative care where doctors and nurses council the patient and family on the process and give care up to the patient’s final decision.

Judge Corsuch and others who oppose “Death with Dignity” on religious or political agendas are not the ones suffering, as yet. Judge Corsuch’s economic level will provide him care that people down here in every day life cannot afford, which adds to their plight in slowly dying.

The Declaration of Independence provides for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. My view is that life is from birth to end of life.

Liberty is being able to make personal, lawful choices. Pursuit of happiness does not include others dictating my happiness by not allowing me to die peacefully and with dignity, rather than being unable to care for myself, heavily medicated, incoherent and in pain.