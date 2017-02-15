Letter: Kudos to Vancouver police

A A

Over the past year, our Northwest neighborhood has been terrorized by an ongoing rash of burglaries, break-ins, car prowls and vehicle thefts.

These nefarious activities have occurred during the day and night. Car prowls and vehicle thefts have been reported daily on the neighborhood network. I love my neighborhood and have felt sad for all of my friends and neighbors who have been the victims of these attacks.

It has also been kind of scary. We never used to even lock our doors. Two weeks ago, a very amazing thing happened. Officer Hammond from Vancouver Police Department called us at 2:30 a.m. to tell us our garage door was up. How cool is that? Over the course of the next few days, we learned that VPD had been patrolling our neighborhood and had caught at least two or more of the individuals responsible for these break-ins. VPD has also recovered hundreds of items taken in the robberies.

Thanks to Hammond and all the other officers for their great work in making our neighborhood safe again and a great place to live.