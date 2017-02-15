Letter: Save Affordable Care Act

A A

Some Medicare benefits will be lost if the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, is repealed.

Many voters may not realize that the ACA now provides Medicare patients with free preventive services such as flu shots, cancer screenings and diabetes testing. It has also been slowly closing the gap in coverage for prescription drugs. Between 2010 and 2015, according to AARP, this has saved Medicare beneficiaries $20.8 billion.

Seniors struggle to absorb rising costs on fixed incomes. The loss of these ACA benefits will hurt. Republican lawmakers are working to defund these benefits and are on the way to accomplishing repeal. In spite of a promise to replace it with something “better,” they have no replacement bill. Instead they are using thin talking points, such as savings accounts, to deflect concern. Since they have promised that Medicare itself will be next on the chopping block, it is unrealistic to simply hope for the best.

If you feel the ACA should not be repealed, especially without a replacement bill ready for a vote, then let your legislators know now.