Letter: Stay true to Constitution

Don’t people pay attention in civics class? Nearly every day, I see a letter to the editor that shows they don’t know the most basic things about American democracy.

In a nutshell, there are three branches to our government: Congress legislates or makes laws, the president and his staff execute those laws, and the courts judge whether those laws are in agreement with our Constitution. When a president makes a law, he is acting outside his responsibility. When a federal judge is asked through a lawsuit whether a law or executive action is constitutional, that judge has the responsibility to review the case and make a ruling.

Our Republican Congress needs to remind their Republican president that presidential actions and orders must follow the rule of law, and that the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to make laws.

True American patriots should be committed to our Constitution and the roles it gives to the three branches of government.