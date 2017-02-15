Letter: Watch for pedestrians

A A

Recently, I moved downtown across from Esther Short Park. There is always something interesting happening in the park — good and bad. It seems to me the park is like Vancouver’s front yard.

Watching out my window it’s like a play; each day some of the same characters, other new guests. I can’t help but feel for the homeless who sleep there in the freezing weather.

But my concern is of a different matter. It’s dangerous downtown. In the past three weeks, I have nearly been hit by cars running intersections, most often not stopping at red lights on a fast right turn. I’ve talked to other tenants and businesses and they all share the same perspective. It’s safer to jaywalk. At least you have a broader view of incoming traffic. We need help protecting pedestrians downtown.