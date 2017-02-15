Lewis River Rotary celebrates 25 years of service

A A

Battle Ground — The Lewis River Rotary Club celebrated its 25th anniversary last month, and past and present members got together to celebrate two and a half decades of serving the community and feeding the hungry.

During the party, the Paul Harris Award was presented to past-president Nancy Miller. The award is presented annually to the Rotarian who exemplifies high standards in the Rotary’s five avenues of service: international, community, youth, vocation and club.

For more information, visit www.lewisriverrotary.org or on www.facebook.com/lewisriverrotary.