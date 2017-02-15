Man sentenced for possessing, dealing in child porn

A A

A Clark County court meted out a nearly three-year prison sentence Wednesday to a Vancouver man who previously pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Mason M. Herpel, 31, was charged in July, after police officers seized and searched his computer. They found multiple pornographic videos depicting children.

Herpel pleaded guilty in January to dealing in child pornography and another count of possessing child pornography.

Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke sentenced him to 34 months in prison, including treatment and counseling, and three years of community custody upon release. Herpel will get credit for 216 days already served.

Herpel said his time in jail has given him a chance to reflect, and he welcomed the opportunity for therapy.

“I’m going to take full advantage of it,” he said.