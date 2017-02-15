Park fees for renting picnic shelters to rise

A A

Clark County — Reserving a picnic shelter in a Clark County park is about to get more expensive.

Starting March 1, the fee to reserve a sheltered picnic area will increase by $25 at most picnic shelters at five regional parks: Capt. William Clark, Frenchman’s Bar, Lewisville, Salmon Creek/Klineline Pond and Vancouver Lake.

Under the new fee structure, reserving a shelter will range from $50 to $150 depending on the size of the shelter, according to a county news release.

Beginning March 1, Clark County will also begin accepting reservations for eight picnic shelters at six community parks: Fairgrounds, Felida, Hazel Dell, Hockinson Meadows, Orchards and Pacific.

Picnic shelters can be reserved up to 365 days in advance for events taking place May 1 through Sept. 30. Reservations must be made at least seven days in advance. Picnic shelters not reserved will remain available for free on a first-come, first-served basis. All shelters are available on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge from Oct. 1 through April 30.

The fee increase was part of the county’s 2017-2018 budget and is meant to cover the costs of maintaining the parks.

For more information or to book a reservation visit, www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/picnic-shelters