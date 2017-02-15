Ridgefield honored for improved AP access, scores

A A

Ridgefield — The Ridgefield School District was named to the College Board’s seventh annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll, making it one of five public school districts in the state to earn the distinction.

Schools make the honor roll for increasing Advanced Placement access to students while simultaneously maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of 3 or higher.

The College Board named the honor roll recipients based on the last three years of AP data, looking across 37 AP Exams. To make the honor roll, school districts need to increase participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts and at least 11 percent in small districts, increase or maintain the percentage of African American, Hispanic/Latino and American Indian/Alaska Native students taking exams and increase or maintain the percentage of African American, Hispanic/Latino and American Indian/Alaska Native students scoring 3-plus on at least one AP Exam and improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2016 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2014 percentage.