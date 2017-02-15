Trial in 2001 Klamath Basin water shut-off adjourns

A A

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A federal trial involving water rights in the Klamath Basin in 2001 has adjourned, bringing an end to the trial.

The Herald and News reported that during the two-week trial in Washington, D.C., more than 20 irrigators testified of their losses in 2001 when water was shut off to benefit endangered fish downstream. If they win, the irrigators could be awarded up to $30 million.

Attorneys in the case say it will take a significant amount of time to process all the records in the case.

Closing oral arguments are tentatively planned for May 9.

Klamath Falls water attorney Bill Ganong said the plaintiffs — the irrigators — are working on documents to allow other irrigators to opt in to the class-action lawsuit.