Vancouver Public Schools bond measure passes

It’s another successful bond measure in the books for Vancouver Public Schools, as the district’s $458 million measure to build and remodel schools was validated Wednesday with 28,660 votes.

Battle Ground Public Schools also solidified its maintenance and operations levy victory with the latest election results released Wednesday.

With a comfortable margin supporting the Vancouver bond measure after first returns were released Tuesday night, Wednesday became a waiting game to determine whether or not the minimum 27,000 voters had cast ballots.

Bond measures must pass with a supermajority of 60 percent or more, and must have a minimum turnout of 40 percent of the total number of votes in the last general election. The school district was about 2,700 ballots short after Tuesday’s first returns.

But new results both solidified Vancouver’s lead and validated its results, with 69.68 percent of voters supporting the bond, which will launch a major capital campaign to build new schools and replace existing facilities.

“This community’s commitment to their children is quite frankly unparalleled,” an elated Steve Webb, district superintendent, said. “The results are a testament to the public’s confidence and support of our district’s vision in transforming students’ lives.”

The bond proceeds will pay most of the cost to replace eight schools, modernize four schools and the Kiggins Bowl, improve 24 campuses and build three new schools to accommodate growth.

A grant and state help are projected to provide another $93 million, making the overall funding package about $551 million.

The district projected property owners in the district initially will pay $1.52 per $1,000 in assessed property value to pay for the bond measure. That’s an increase of 9 cents per thousand dollars over the 2017 tax rate, which results in an increase of $20 per year on a home valued at $225,000.

After 2021, when a voter-approved bond from 2001 will be paid off, taxes are expected to drop by 17 cents per $1,000, for a total bond rate of $1.35 per $1,000 assessed value.

Battle Ground levy

Support for the Battle Ground Public Schools levy grew with the latest returns. The four-year, $136.54 million replacement levy was passing with 53.64 percent of voters supporting the funding measure.

Levies, unlike bonds, need only a simple majority, with no minimum number of votes.

The district will receive $31.7 million in 2018, $33.3 million in 2019, $34.9 in 2020 and $36.7 in 2021. The largest portion of that, about $29.8 million each year, goes toward salaries, educational programs and transportation.

The district also will receive about $26.8 million over four years in levy equalization funds from the state, making up for Battle Ground’s status as an industry-poor area that relies primarily on homeowners rather than large businesses for property tax revenue.

Levy and levy equalization funds make up 23 percent of the district’s general fund budget, which is $155.7 million this school year.

The district estimates the levy will cost voters $3.66 per $1,000 in assessed property value each of the four years, meaning a house valued at $250,000 would be assessed a $915 tax.

Districts cannot set levy rates. They are calculated by the Clark County Assessor’s Office based on how much money the district requests and assessed property values in the taxing district.

Other measures

Voters in Ridgefield supported that district’s $78 million school construction bond with 68.73 percent yes.

Levies in the Camas, Washougal and Woodland school districts all passed.

Only one school funding measure failed. Hockinson School District voters rejected a capital levy to install synthetic turf at Hockinson High School’s athletic field. Almost 60 percent of voters cast “no” votes.

The Clark County Elections Office reports there are still 400 ballots outstanding. Results will be certified on Feb. 24.