Washougal’s brother, sister take aim at wrestling titles

WASHOUGAL — Siblings Abby and Tanner Lees, Washougal’s top-two wrestlers with a combined season record of 65-1, come from a family that loves wrestling.

A lot.

How much?

You’ll understand by the customize, two-story shed used as a wrestling facility next to their Washougal home, or maybe the “Future State Champ” onesie worn by Abby and Tanner’s youngest sister, 1-year-old Charley.

But above all, it might be the bright-orange, made-to-fit wrestling mat in their family’s living room.

“If somebody falls off the couch,” said Abby, 17, “you’re not going to get hurt.”

Yes, the Lees love wrestling.

It’s been a memorable high school wrestling season for both Abby, a senior, and Tanner, a junior, that comes to a close with what they hope will be a memorable Mat Classic weekend starting Friday at the Tacoma Dome.

Abby, a three-time Columbian All-Region girls wrestler of the year, is seeking to cap her illustrious prep career with a second state title after winning the girls 155-pound crown in 2015, while Tanner, a junior who ranks third at 145, aims for his first.

At 30-0 this season, Abby also has a chance at program history, too. No Washougal wrestler — boy or girl — has been a four-time state placer since the program’s inception in 1966, Washougal boys coach John Carver said.

Let alone a possible four-time state finalist.

She only hopes her high-school pattern continues after runner-up finishes in even years (2014 and ’16) comes a state title Saturday following her 155-pound title in an odd year (’15).

“There’s no point in holding anything back,” she said. “You have to put it all out there.”

Abby also is an experienced national freestyle wrestler, winning a national title for her age group and weight class in 2015. The freestyle technique also benefits Abby for high school wrestling, said Heather Carver, the Panthers’ girls wrestling coach. Abby’s quickness and strength often takes opponents by surprise, particularly at the 235-pound weight class, Carver said.

“Abby will bring that attack mentality,” Heather Carver said. “She works hard to prove that she’s the aggressor in every match she wrestles.”

Tanner is no stranger to national freestyle meets, either. He just missed out on a podium trip at last summer’s Fargo Nationals, the same meet where Abby placed third.

But a first for Tanner was last weekend at Ridgefield. He became a regional champion, topping teammate Nick Wolfe, 12-3, in the final, joining Abby who also won a regional title in Aberdeen.

His lone defeat on his 35-1 progression-filled campaign is a 19-7 decision to Danny Snediker, from Class 4A Union, in the 145-pound finals at January’s Clark County Championships.

Tanner credits his improved aggressiveness; he no longer waits for an opponent to make his move, he said.

“I’ve never been one to shoot,” he said. “I’ve always waited for the opponent to do something and try to counter. … I’m trying to work on shooting and attacking and taking control from the beginning.”

How far can younger brother go this weekend? Big sister weighed in.

“I think he can be a (state) champion,” Abby said.

The Lees’ support for one another is unmatched and they said they’re grateful to share Mat Classic experiences. It’s also a good motivation for the up-and-coming younger wrestlers in the family to strive for, Tanner added. Younger siblings Scott (age 14), a Washougal freshman, Fischer (12), Kiersten (10), and Garrett (9) all wrestle.

Still, the sibling love is fun-loving rivalry on the mat with Abby, according to Tanner.

“Normally, she wins,” he said, “but it’s a good push to make sure you can’t get beat by your sibling.”

John Carver has been Washougal’s coach since 1991 and also coached Randy Lees, Abby and Tanner’s father, when Randy placed fourth at 135 at Class AA in 1995. He said Tanner’s leadership qualities and selflessness in helping younger wrestlers over himself are invaluable to the Panthers’ wrestling program.

That’s just a sliver of what the siblings mean to Washougal wrestling, adding commitment, enthusiasm, hard work and core values.

“They represent everything,” John Carver said of the Lees’. “It’s everything we try to develop here.”