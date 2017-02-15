You Can Help

A A

Volunteer Connections provides opportunities through the Human Services Council.

For information on the following and other opportunities, call 360-735-3683.

• Battle Ground Health Care, a free clinic, is looking for volunteer help in the office, and from dental hygienists and dentists.

• CDM Services seeks friendly volunteers in its Elder Friends program, to visit in person and by telephone with isolated elders. A commitment of four visits per month for a year with one elder friend is requested.

• Inter Faith Treasure House needs volunteers to sort donations during four-hour shifts. The ability to stand and lift 20 pounds is required.

• Silver Buckle Ranch offers ranch and equine assisted programs for kids 4 to 17. Volunteers are needed to help with chores related to barn and horse care.

• Volunteer Connections is seeking a skilled grant writer/researcher or sponsorship developer to help launch a new educational event series.

• West Columbia Gorge Humane Society needs dog and cat shelter volunteers to help at the shelter. Foster homes to provide on-call, temporary, or long-term homes for animals are also needed.