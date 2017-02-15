Youth volunteer opportunities offered

A A

Clark County — Clark County Parks and the city of Vancouver are seeking youth ages 14 to 19 to participate in Vancouver VolunTEEN, a program that will offer teenagers an opportunity to work on volunteer projects after school.

The program will include two-hour work parties from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month. Activities will include removal of invasive plants, trail maintenance and community center cleanup. The program begins in September and runs through November, with a break in December and January. The program picks up again in February and runs through May.

The next volunteer event will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the 78th Street Heritage Farm, 1919 N.E. 78th St. Please meet in the farm’s main parking lot. All events take place rain or shine.

Volunteers should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. Tools, gloves and light refreshments will be provided.

To find find out more about the program, including a list of projects, visit, www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/youth-projects.

Youths younger than 18 must provide a signed minor consent form, which is available at www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/youth-projects.

To register for a VolunTEEN event, go to www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/IdB1t17zclU or call 360.397.6118 ext. 1627.