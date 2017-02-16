13 cars stuck in landslide on I-90 in Issaquah

A A

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says crews are working to clear Interstate 90 after a landslide blocked the westbound lanes at Issaquah.

Trooper Rick Johnson says 13 cars were stuck in the mud after the landslide at about 5 a.m. Thursday morning, though no one was injured.

Crews had cleared one lane within about two hours, allowing some traffic to get through.

There was no timeline for reopening the rest of the highway. The state Transportation Department planned to have a crew of geotechnical experts examine the slope above the slide to evaluate its stability.

Johnson says that due to recent heavy rains, a retention pond above the slope had been overflowing, sending water down toward the highway, and that appears to have caused the slide. Crews used heavy machinery to divert the water away from the slope.